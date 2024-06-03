Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team leader fighting leukemia

Photo: GoFundMe

A Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team leader has been recently diagnosed with leukemia.

The family of COSAR search and rescue manager and Canadian Forces veteran Duff Goodwin has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds and support for the community leader.

“Duff Goodwin is fighting leukemia and could use a hand covering some unexpected expenses,” COSAR recently posted to social media.

“His family has set up a GoFundMe and hopefully the COSAR community can lend a helping hand.”

Duff's daughter Leonie Goodwin says her father is a “beloved father, husband, friend, and fighter in his battle against cancer,” who would “never think of asking for help,” despite being one of the most helpful people she knows.

“He is constantly helping others and all I want is to be able to give some of that help back to him,” Leonie writes on the GoFundMe page.

“With your generous contributions, we aim to alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with medical treatments, allowing Duff to focus on what truly matters: his health and well-being.”

But she says the fundraiser is about more than just the financial burden her father faces.

“It's about showing Duff that he's not alone in this fight. It's about demonstrating our love, solidarity, and unwavering support as he confronts this challenge head-on,” she says.

The fundraiser has raised close to $2,000 of its $7,500 goal.