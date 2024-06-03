JJ Wilde to play benefit concert at BNA in the fall to help fund Third Space Charity

Photo: Thick as Thieves Entertainment JJ Wilde playing at Kelowna's Denim on the Diamond in 2021.

The local group behind Denim on the Diamond and AltiTunes is bringing Canadian singer JJ Wilde back to Kelowna next fall for a benefit concert that will help fund a Kelowna-based charity.

Thick as Thieves Entertainment is hosting the concert at BNA Brewing on the evening of Oct. 25, with all ticket and sponsorship revenue going to Third Space Charity.

Third Space provides mental health services to young adults in the Central Okanagan between 18 and 29 years old. These services are available on a “pay-what-you-can” basis, and for those who are unable to pay anything, counselling is free.

“We are at a point in our growth that we can use our reach and skills for something that will create a direct impact in the community where we live,” said Mitch Carefoot, co-founder of Thick as Thieves Entertainment.

“When Third Space Charity approached us to help them with their benefit concert, we were all in.”

Thick as Thieves last brought JJ Wilde to Kelowna for the Denim on the Diamond show back in 2021. The Juno-award winning rocker released her five-song EP, Best Of Me (Part 1) earlier this year.

“We thought JJ would be a great fit for this event as we have worked with her before and she openly writes about her own journey with mental health,” Carefoot said. “She has also offered to do a private more intimate acoustic pre-show for VIP ticket buyers, which we are all excited about.”

Third Space Executive Director Megan Woodruff says music can be a tool for those struggling with their mental health.

“Our annual fundraiser is based around live music because music is a powerful tool for mental health. Bringing people together can help with feelings of loneliness and foster connection. We want people to come out to the show and make some fun memories with their favourite people,” Woodruff said.



“We wanted to create an annual fundraiser that was approachable, inclusive and fun. A meaningful experience for locals to look forward to every year. Thick as Thieves are pros at this and we are grateful they are donating their time to help us put on this show.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 7, and they can be found here.

Any people or businesses interested in helping put on the show can reach out to organizers here.