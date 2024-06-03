Kelowna to host hip-hop and R&B festival and conference later this month

Photo: Shad Shad will be performing and speaking at the Kelowna event later this month.

A new music festival and conference highlighting hip-hop and R&B artists will be coming to Kelowna later this month, with performances by a number of Canadian artists including Shad.

The Do It For the Culture conference and festival will take over Kelowna from June 14-16, with musical performances at Red Bird Brewing and the Innovation Centre rooftop, along with presentations about the music industry taking place in the Innovation Centre.

In a press release, event organizers say the three-day event has a “dedicated focus on those who enrich the world with their music of black origin.”

“This multifaceted extravaganza promises an unmatched experience, seamlessly blending the pulsating rhythms of live performances with the insightful discourse of industry experts,” the press release states.

“Kelowna will set the stage for an unforgettable weekend that celebrates diversity, innovation, and the transformative power of music. With over 15 artists slated to grace the stage, attendees will be treated to a mesmerizing showcase of Canada's most exciting hip-hop and R&B luminaries, alongside the freshest emerging talents from the vibrant B.C. scene.”

The event is hosted by 100 Collective Records, founded by rapper Teon Gibbs. Gibbs is a former Kelowna resident and graduate of the Centre for Arts and Technology's Audio Engineering and Production program.

The weekend kicks off with legendary Kenyan-Canadian rapper Shad taking the stage at Red Bird on the evening of Friday June 14, along with other Canadian talent. Music continues through the weekend on the rooftop of the Innovation Centre.

Shad will also be delivering the keynote presentation to kick off the conference Saturday, June 15.

“Elevate your understanding of the music industry with the Do It For The Culture Conference, designed to empower artists, particularly in the hip-hop and R&B genres, by providing unparalleled access to curated panels and invaluable insights from industry titans,” the press release say.

“Delve into the most pressing issues and emerging trends, and glean actionable strategies to propel your career to new heights.”

More information about tickets and the weekend's schedule can be found here.