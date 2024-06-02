Castanet Event Calendar with Brayden Ursel

The Castanet Event Calendar takes a sneak peek look at upcoming events that are happening around the Thompson-Okanagan for the upcoming week.

In Kelowna, the Downtown Night Market will be popping up on Thursday starting at 4 p.m.

People in Kamloops are playing three-on-three basketball for KidSport, enjoying a two-day tournament at the 300 block of Victoria Street both Saturday and Sunday.

The Okanagan Spring Wine Festival is happening in Oliver and welcomes anyone 19+ to sip and taste some of the best wines around.

People of Vernon can keep their eyes peeled for the Grey Cup Truck that's expected to make it's way to Vernon next weekend, hitting Civic Memorial Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 8.