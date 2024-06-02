Skaters cruise down Knox Mountain for third annual downhill event

A couple of weeks ago, drivers were racing up Knox Mountain as a part of the Knox Mountain Hill Climb, but this weekend, people are zooming down the mountain as fast as they can as a part of the third annual Knox Mountain Downhill.

“We rode through the rain this morning and a lot of happy, slightly wet, but happy people,” said Knox Mountain Downhill organizer and long-time longboard David Befus.

“The downhill community really comes together during these events, it’s kind of like a big family reunion as always. And we’ve had such a great response from the local community as well, it’s great to see people excited to come back and watch us again… It’s just great to see.”

Eighty riders flocked to Kelowna for the event from all over B.C., the U.S. and Australia all to see who could claim the top spot as Knox Mountain’s fastest long boarder.

The Knox Mountain track is a fairly challenging track as it has a technical right and a technical left turn, as well as a very fast section in the middle

"Riders are breaking 100 km/hr pretty routinely, so you have to be a pretty well rounded rider to get a good time here and it’s reflected on the timesheet. I think our fastest times on the course are sitting around the minute and 10 second mark, it’s about 1.7 kilometres that we’re skating,” said Befus.

While many onlookers couldn’t even imagine crashing a longboard at speeds that high, Befus tells Castanet safety comes first, and that these riders come with plenty of experience.

“It’s a bit intimidating... I think it’s pretty comparable as far as adrenaline to other adrenaline sports, but maybe just a bit more out there for the first time viewer,” said Befus.

“The idea of someone hitting the pavement is a little more rough, but we wear a lot of safety gear. We’re all out here in leather suits, full face helmets and special gloves that have pucks on them so you can control your turn and get down the hill in one piece.”

Riders will be back on the hill Sunday for finals action, with four riders racing at the same time.

Spectators can check out day two completely free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.