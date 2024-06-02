Kelowna police expect charges to be laid in June 2023 Bankhead store arson

Photo: Nicholas Johansen The remains of the Bankhead Store on June 4, 2023.

It's been nearly a year since Kelowna's long-standing Bankhead Store burned to the ground, and while a man was initially arrested for the suspected arson, charges have still not been laid.

The Bankhead Store, on Bernard Avenue and Highland Drive, went up in flames in the early morning hours of June 4, 2023, and the building was completely destroyed.

A year later, the corner lot remains empty, surrounded by temporary fencing.

Following the fire, police said the fire was “criminal in nature” and a man had been arrested. But the suspect was released on a number of conditions, without being charged.

The investigation into the fire remains ongoing though. Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters told Castanet that officers are finishing the investigation and a Report to Crown Counsel is expected to be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service by the end of this month.

The suspect in the arson was never publicly named by police, as charges have not been laid.