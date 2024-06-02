Kelowna charity helped more than 60 children get dental care Saturday

Photo: Mohini Singh Dr. Vikas Raj cleans a child's teeth Saturday.

A Kelowna charity helped provide free dental care to more than 60 children in the community Saturday.

The East Meets West Children's Foundation once again partnered with Access Dental Centre to provide free teeth cleanings to children in the community who wouldn't otherwise have access to dental care.

More than 60 children between six and 12 registered with the program, which ran Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is the second year the free program has operated. Dr. Vikas Raj said most of the kids he saw Saturday had signs of tooth decay and “desperately” needed their teeth cleaned.

“For many, this was their first trip to see the dentist so I had to ease their anxiety and make it an enjoyable experience,” Dr. Raj said.

All the children were given electric toothbrushes to take home, so they can maintain their oral health.

East Meets West Children's Foundation was started by Kelowna councillor Mohini Singh in 2008 to provide medical care and education for children in Kelowna and abroad.