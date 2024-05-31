Search and rescue volunteers continue mission to find Allan Francescutti

Photo: COSAR

Search and rescue teams came up empty handed again in finding the missing 79-year-old man Allan Fracescutti.

In a post to social media on Thursday night, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue announced it returned to the wilderness east of Lake Country where Fracescutti’s truck was found in April. Volunteers conducted underwater and shoreline searches at Loon Lake, but found no trace of the missing man.

“Our commitment will not waver until Allan is found,” wrote COSAR on Thursday. “Search and rescue teams have put in thousands of hours and covered hundreds of kilometres of road on this task.”

The team was in the area at the request of RCMP.

Francescutti has been missing since April 16. His truck was located near Doreen Lake, leading search and rescue teams to focus on the area in efforts of finding him.

Drones, dogs and air services have all been part of the search.