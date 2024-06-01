Tour some of the most epic private gardens in the Kelowna area

Photo: Flower Power Garden Tour

The Flower Power Garden Tour is returning later this month.

Taking place June 15, the event offers garden enthusiasts a self-guided exploration of 9 private gardens located in Kelowna and West Kelowna

“This year’s tour promises an inspiring mix of waterwise gardens, a serene private acreage, tranquil zen spaces and even a unique guerilla garden where the owner has creatively extended her green thumb to adjacent city property,” said event organizers.

In addition to the stunning garden displays, the 2024 tour will feature a series of expert presentations on essential gardening topics such as composting, tree pruning, xeriscape landscaping, and urban gardening strategies.

These sessions are designed to provide both novice and experienced gardeners with valuable insights and practical tips to enhance their own green spaces. Artisans will also be offering wares for your garden.

“Join us for a day of natural beauty, learning and community spirit as we celebrate the vibrant garden culture of the Okanagan,” said organizers.

A few of the gardens on the display include:

A zen sanctuary evolved from a barren lot with the help of a landscape class and years of dedication

An 18-year labour of love featuring a captivating front garden and an expansive multi-level backyard

A family garden dating back five decades, transitioning from a pine forest to a perennial garden with a wildlife path to the lake

A hillside garden blending with the natural landscape, complete with rose arbour and vegetable beds

A private acreage with a chapel-inspired gazebo and meandering paths showcasing the owner’s passion for flowers A Japanese-influenced oasis oJering peace and serenity during a partner’s recovery from a kidney transplant

A water-wise wonderland designed to thrive in the hot, dry Okanagan summers

An urban oasis expanded into a city-owned boulevard by a dedicated guerilla gardener

Tickets are on sale now online. Partial proceeds support the Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna.