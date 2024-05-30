Drivers told to expect delays next week on Rutland Road

Photo: City of Kelowna

Motorists in Rutland are being warned about delays next week.

Beginning Monday, for approximately two weeks, construction is taking place on Rutland Road North, between Bach Road and Hartman Road.

The work will complete a portion of sidewalk and boulevard at 645 Rutland Road North.

“Motorists can expect intermittent traffic disruptions and may wish to choose other routes when possible,” said the city in a statement.

“Rutland Middle School and businesses will remain accessible and open. Safety personnel and signage will be in place.”