Kelowna Night Market makes debut downtown

The Downtown Kelowna Night Market made its debut at Kerry Park on Thursday, opening space for more than 30 vendors to showcase and sell their products.

People filled the downtown core on opening night to see what fun and exciting things were up for sale.

“It brings more foot traffic downtown," said Mark Burley of the Downtown Kelowna Association.

"That’s what we are aiming for, to get more people here, do some shopping, hit the restaurants, hit our retail stores that are along the way as well, and just have yourself a nice evening out in downtown Kelowna."

Local vendors couldn’t be happier about the new market and its location, which will see thousands of tourists every day throughout the summer.

“The downtown Kelowna night market is a huge opportunity for all the vendors. It gives us another option to showcase our products, our community, all kinds of stuff, so it’s absolutely awesome,” said Marika Soleil, Jewels of Hope.

“There’s so many vendors, especially nowadays as everyone is trying to be an entrepreneur and do their own thing, so having the city really work with the vendors and provide different opportunities is fantastic.”

The Downtown Kelowna Association hopes their choice to run the night market on Thursday nights will help create more revenue for vendors and the downtown businesses that surround them.

"It seems in other cities that do this, Thursdays are the night that works," said Burley.

"It’s also a lead into the weekend, so it helps create that foot traffic and that vibrancy another day of the week. Hopefully we end up with consistent four- and five-day weekends instead of just three."

The market is running once a week on Thursday nights, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Kerry Park all the way until August 29.