Lake Country's share of BC Transit service is the region tops $1 million

Photo: Flickr - BC gov't

The District of Lake Country is being asked to pay slightly more than $1 million for its share of transit service across the Central Okanagan.

In a report for council, it’s noted the district’s share for Route 23 is $160,000 while the cost for providing Route 32 is $896,000.

The overall cost, according to staff, is within the approved budget for the 2024-2025 operating agreement.

“In their Annual Operating Agreement cover letter, BC Transit notes that in the fall of 2023 ridership had made a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels,” staff note in its report.

“Relieved of the recovery efforts, BC Transit is focusing on a number of innovations and investments going forward. These include the recently implemented Umo electronic far system, a technology driven on-demand service in Kelowna and integration of battery powered buses.

“Capital infrastructure improvements are being established and an updated strategic plan in 2024 will guide priorities in an evolving environment.”

The municipality is financially responsible for its share of the 23 (6.34%) and 32 (5.44%) routes only.

Route 90 between Vernon and UBCO which makes stops in Lake Country is operated through an agreement with the Regional District of North Okanagan while HandyDART services available to customers in Lake Country are paid through a separate agreement between BC Transit and the City of Kelowna.

The operating agreement sets out terms of the agreement including costs, fares and service levels within the municipality.