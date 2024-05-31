Black Mountain, Magic Estates and more holding community yard sales Saturday

Photo: Unsplash

It’s peak garage sale season in the Central Okanagan.

Several neighbourhoods in the region are holding community garage sales, giving deal seekers the chance to browse a wider variety of offerings all at once.

Here is a selection of neighbourhood yard sales taking place Saturday. Full listings can be found on Castanet’s garage sale page.

Black Mountain

More than 25 homes are participating for a community-wide sale running 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Magic Estates

Roughly 25 homes in Magic Estates, near Knox Mountain, will take part in a sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A map of participating homes is here.

Country Rhodes

The neighbourhood behind the Kelowna airport at 4450 Postill Road is holding a sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Glenmeadows

The Glenmeadows neighbourhood in Glenmore is holding a sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sage Creek

The Sage Creek neioghbourhood on WFN land is holding a sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chili dogs are for sale by the club house.

You can add your own garage sale listing and browse more of them here.