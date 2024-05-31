237808
Kelowna  

Black Mountain, Magic Estates and more holding community yard sales Saturday

Garage sale season is here

It’s peak garage sale season in the Central Okanagan.

Several neighbourhoods in the region are holding community garage sales, giving deal seekers the chance to browse a wider variety of offerings all at once.

Here is a selection of neighbourhood yard sales taking place Saturday. Full listings can be found on Castanet’s garage sale page.

Black Mountain

More than 25 homes are participating for a community-wide sale running 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Magic Estates

Roughly 25 homes in Magic Estates, near Knox Mountain, will take part in a sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A map of participating homes is here.

Country Rhodes

The neighbourhood behind the Kelowna airport at 4450 Postill Road is holding a sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Glenmeadows

The Glenmeadows neighbourhood in Glenmore is holding a sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sage Creek

The Sage Creek neioghbourhood on WFN land is holding a sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chili dogs are for sale by the club house.

You can add your own garage sale listing and browse more of them here.

