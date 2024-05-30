Scenic Route to Alaska to play Rock the Lake in Kelowna

Photo: Rock the Lake

Rock the Lake 2024 just got a lot better.

Organizers of Kelowna's Rock the Lake music festival are excited to announce the addition of more Canadian talent to the already stacked lineup of musicians; Edmonton's very own Scenic Route to Alaska.

Members of Scenic Route to Alaska are all childhood friends who have grown up to be quite the consistent touring force in Western Canada's music scene, hitting the road regularly since 2011.

The band is coming in hot after the release of their latest album Lasts Forever in April, which brings a matured yet light-hearted indie rock sound that blends catchy melodies with good vocals while exploring themes of love, loss and nostalgia.

Scenic Route to Alaska brings in nearly 25,000 listeners per month on Spotify, with their no. 1 song Love Keeps toping the Spotify chart just shy of 900,000 streams.

“We are very excited to have even more talent from Western Canada join our 2024 lineup by adding Scenic Route to Alaska,” says Mike Strawn, VP and general manager of sports, media and entertainment for GSL Group.

“Music and entertainment are in our DNA at GSL, and the essence of Rock The Lake is to celebrate and support Canadian artists while bringing people together and connecting our communities.”

Rock the Lake 2024 is happening July 12 to 14 outside of Prospera Place downtown Kelowna.

Snag your three-day passes here while you still can.