Woman helps man being chased by bear along Mission Creek

Photo: Pixabay

A Kelowna woman who lives on Dunster Road says she was shocked to see a man in her backyard yelling that he was being chased by a bear.

Alea Verwoerd says she and her family have lived on Dunster Road near Mission Creek Park for the past three years. They have seen bears before, but this is a first.

She says that around 6 p.m. Wednesday her daughter alerted her to someone screaming "help."

Verwoerd says when she looked outside she saw a bear running toward the front yard. She opened the door

and saw a man who was yelling for help.

"He said the bear had been chasing him from the lower part of the bench of Mission Creek Park."

Verwoerd says she's located opposite Ziprick Road, on the other side of Mission Creek, and the man who was being chased appeared to have been living in the park.

"He came up from one of the trails. He did appear to be a homeless man. I don't know if he was camping out or what exactly, but he just ran up the hill, which is a pretty steep climb, jumped over like our fence and was running through the orchard trying to get away from this bear," said Verwoerd.

Once she opened the door and her dogs started barking, the bear took off.

"He was quite dirty and quite scruffy."

Verwoerd says she wasn't able to take a photograph and the man didn't have a phone. He had to use her phone to call emergency services because he was suffering from scrapes and bruises.

"I've seen lots of bear scat and whatnot around the property. About a month ago, our cameras picked up a brown bear climbing over our fence. So this will be the second bear in the last month we've actually seen on our property."

"Hopefully this helps people be aware that there's a bear there," said Verwoerd.