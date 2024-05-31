Kelowna Falcons set to host season opener on Friday night

The Kelowna Falcons return to the ball diamond this weekend to open the 2024 season, hosting the Nanaimo Night Owls on Friday night at Elk Stadium.

After making the playoffs in 2023, the team is hopeful for another winning season, and one that ends with championship gold.

“Playoff baseball is just a different breed,” said returning outfielder Trey Duffield out of Houston, Texas.

“It really just feels different because you know your season can end at any moment. Every game just feels like it means so much more than the last that would be in the regular seasons, so having that taste and being able to really build on that and know that that’s what that feels like, it kind of pushes you to get there again because like I said, there’s nothing better than playoff baseball.”

The Falcons believe a winning team needs a deep pitching rotation, spending a good portion of the offseason recruiting talent from all over North America that can throw the ball.

Texas seemed to be a bit of a jackpot for the falcons recruiting team this year, bringing in nearly 20 different players who can all throw the ball, hit home runs and play good baseball.

Head coach Doug Noce was happy to hit the field with the team and its newest members this week, getting his eyes on some of the new talent, while hoping to see offseason improvements from returning players.

“A lot of them are pitchers, so we found some good arms, which is a tough thing to get during summer ball. I think we’re happy with the arms that we got, we’re happy with the position players that we have up here and hopefully they can come together quickly," said Noce.

While pitching looks to be the team’s strong suit heading into the season, returning player Trey Duffield hopes to help the Falcons win more games with his big hitting ability.

“You can’t hit for power if you’re not putting the ball in play, so my best goal while I’m here this summer is to just work on putting the ball in play more. If I’m putting the ball in play, I’m definitely going to hit it a lot harder, I’m going to give myself a better chance, give the team a better chance to score more runs,” said Duffield.

The Kelowna Falcons take on the Nanaimo Night Owls on Friday at 6:30 p.m. before hosting them again on Saturday and Sunday.

The home opener is free to the public, but the team asks people in attendance to please drop off items for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.