Kelowna RCMP seize drugs, guns, cash following traffic stop last week

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Drugs, guns and cash seized during last week's investigation.

Police seized a large quantity of drugs following a routine traffic stop in Kelowna last week, but charges have not yet been laid against the suspect.

On May 24, a Kelowna RCMP officer stopped a vehicle that was being driven by a man who was “known to police to have a history of involvement in the drug trade within Kelowna,” according to Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters.

Police say “suspected illicit drugs were observed” by the officer and the driver was arrested.

Upon a more thorough search of the vehicle, the officer found “a large quantity of suspected illicit drugs,” which led to a subsequent search warrant at the man's home. Police did not disclose the location of the traffic stop or the home.

Between the home and the vehicle search, police says they seized 1.25 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 799 grams of suspected fentanyl, 113 grams of suspected methamphetamine and more than 600 suspected prescription pills.

In addition, police found more than $43,000 in Canadian cash, along with a .40-calibre handgun and a .22-calibre handgun with a suppressor.

“Our team is working relentlessly to maintain public safety and to take toxic drugs and weapons off our streets,” said Cpl. Nick Brodeur.

The suspect was released from custody while investigators work to complete a disclosure package for the BC Prosecution Service. Police believe further arrests could come as a result of the investigation.

The Kelowna RCMP has asked anyone with any information about the local drug trade or gang activities to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 or remain anonymous by calling the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.