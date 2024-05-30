Okanagan Dream Rally returns to support charity with a new route

Photo: Okanagan Dream Rally

The Okanagan Dream Rally is making a comeback on July 27.

The popular charity run featuring luxury sports cars and children was cancelled in 2023 but is back this year with a new route.

Instead of starting in Kelowna and heading to Penticton, like past years, drivers will instead start in Kelowna before turning around in Peachland and returning to Kelowna for a private lunch event.

A post on social media says, "we’re incredibly excited for this new route to provide another amazing parade and spectating experience in Peachland as 200 plus incredible cars cruise along the lake with their co-pilots."

The Okanagan Dream Rally started back in 2016 and sees luxury sports car owners and drivers paired with young co-pilots who are facing different life challenges.

The co-founder of the August Family Foundation, Matt August says, “life gives you a hundred reasons to cry, let’s show life that you have a thousand reasons to smile. We are only on the earth a short time, help give a thousand smiles to a child that needs it.”

Since its inception, the rally has raised more than $3.3 million for non-profits like the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and Ronald McDonald House.