Italian Club’s Festa della Repubblica goes Sunday in Kelowna

Photo: Kelowna Canadian Italian Club The Kelowna Canadian Italian Club's Festa della Repubblica takes place Sunday.

The event is running from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 2 at the Kelowna Canadian Italian Clubhouse at 770 Lawrence Avenue.

As a result, Lawrence Avenue will be closed between Richter Street and the clubhouse from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Republican Day, held every June 2, is a national Italian holiday that commemorates the 1946 vote to end the monarchy and establish a republic.

“This day helps serve as a reminder of Italy’s journey from a time of dictatorship and war to a time of democracy and freedom,” said the club online.

To celebrate, Italian food and beverages will be sold (cash only). Live music, a car show, kids games and cultural games will be offered.

Mayor Tom Dyas will have opening remarks at 1:30 p.m.

“We would like to invite you to embrace this day and help us rejoice in our shared heritage to reflect on the importance of our democratic freedom,” the club's announcement said.

“We will be fluttering our Italian flags outside our Clubhouse and encouraging friends and families to gather together.”

