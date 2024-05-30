Location monitoring being added to Central Okanagan school buses

Photo: Central Okanagan Public Schools

New technology designed to enhance student safety is being added to school buses in the Central Okanagan.

The technology includes real-time monitoring of each school bus which will provide the bus driver and parents with a confirmed list of students who are riding on the school bus.

Central Okanagan Public School buses will now be equipped with routing software that enhances student safety, increases fleet efficiency, and improves communication with parents, drivers, and schools.

"This modernization of the transportation system will improve the safety, comfort, and efficiency of students' commute, while providing additional peace of mind for parents," says a news release from Central Okanagan Public Schools.

The software is on a tablet mounted in the school buses.

The new features include an integrated bus pass system which uses RFID technology to monitor when students get on and off the school bus.

Key features of the technology include a telematics system which allows for real-time monitoring of each school bus. The system will provide the bus driver with turn-by-turn route directions and bus stop placement.

Parents will also be able to use an app called "My Ride" which is scheduled to be introduced in the 2024-2025 school year. The app will allow parents to track and receive real-time updates about their child's school bus route.

Students registered on a school bus route will now receive a bus pass which they will be asked to scan

when boarding and leaving the school bus. When a bus arrives at a scheduled stop, the assigned students will be identified on the tablet. If a student accidentally gets on, or off the wrong bus or bus stop, the system will automatically alert the driver.

The school district will be distributing the bus pass cards this month and say they will be informing parents and school staff about the new technology and what to expect with the changes.