WestJet to pay Kelowna man for flight delay to Phoenix

Photo: The Canadian Press

A Kelowna man will receive some compensation from WestJet after his flight to Phoenix ended up taking an extra three days.

In a recently published decision, BC Civil Resolution Tribunal member Alison Wake ruled partially in favour of Dustin Hancharuk's claim against WestJet, after his flight from Kelowna to Calgary was delayed by more than eight hours, which caused him to miss his connecting flight to Phoenix.

In his claim, Hancharuk sought $4,307 in compensation for additional flights he had to book, the inconvenience of the delays, hotel expenses, transportation and meals. But ultimately, Wake ordered WestJet to pay him $1,000 for the inconvenience, as required by the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, along with a few hundred dollars for his hotel, meal, and transportation expenses in Calgary.

According to the recent decision, Hancharuk booked his new flight with Delta after he missed his connecting flight in Calgary on the afternoon of Dec. 21, 2022.

“He says that he waited in line at the WestJet desk for over an hour, until the WestJet employee at the desk said that they would not be able to help anyone else that day,” Wake notes in her decision. “He also says that he called WestJet repeatedly but was unable to speak with anyone. WestJet does not dispute this.”

WestJet claimed that they were in the process of rebooking a flight for Hancharuk, but Hancharuk says he received no communication from the airline, so he booked his own separate flight.

While Wake found there was no evidence WestJet was in fact rebooking Hancharuk's flight, she ruled Hancharuk didn't end up incurring any damages from booking the new flight. While he paid $1,209 for the new Delta flight from Calgary to Seattle to Phoenix, he faced further delays in Seattle on Dec. 22, and ultimately didn't make it to Phoenix until Dec. 24.

But because of these further delays, Delta fully reimbursed him for the $1,209 flight, so Wake ruled that WestJet was not responsible for also paying him back for the Delta flight.

Wake also ruled that hotel, meal and transportation costs he incurred in Seattle were the responsibility of Delta, not WestJet.