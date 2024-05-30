Majority of Kelowna residents perceive quality of life worsened over past three years

Photo: City of Kelowna

A majority of Kelowna residents believe their quality of life is worse now than it was three years ago.

And according to the citizen survey conducted every two years by Ipsos Research, the results put Kelowna below the municipal norm.

The survey indicates 61% of residents said their quality of life has worsened while only 11% feel it has gotten better. That results in a minus 50 momentum score.

The municipal norm is minus 20.

Those believing in an eroding quality of life point to a rising cost of living, as well as concerns over poverty, homelessness and safety.

While 86% of residents perceive an overall positive quality of life, that is below the municipal norm of 92% while those who said their quality of life was very good (26%) was also below municipal norms (37%).

Both have been dropping since 2012.

Overall, most residents believe the city is generally safe with 22% saying the city is very safe and 59% somewhat safe. Again, the overall figure (81%) is below the municipal norm of 88%.

Residents who took the survey were satisfied with services and infrastructure with fire, parks and sports fields all receiving ratings of better than 90%. Transit, traffic flow and overall growth management were at the bottom of the list.

A majority of residents (73%) believe they are getting good value for their tax dollars which is on par with 2022 although it continues a downward trend over the past several years.

Residents also believe the city should be focusing its spending on renewing infrastructure as opposed to building new.

The top priority for investment over the next four years is addressing social issues such as homelessness. Encouraging a diverse supply of housing options at different price points sits in second.

The biennial report will be presented in detail to council Monday.