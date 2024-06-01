Cycling for mental health in Kelowna with the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride

Photo: Contributed

A mental health bike ride in Kelowna is gearing up to break records and stigma this month.

The Canadian Mental Health Association is calling on cyclists of all skill levels and abilities to join the movement for mental health on June 9.

Ride Don't Hide is returning for their annual venture as a part of the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride, celebrating its 11th year of raising awareness and money for CMHA Kelowna's mental health programs, supports and services.

Hundreds of riders will be participating in the event, which highlights the reality of mental health and the fact that it can impact anyone and everyone.

This event looks to demonstrate the power of community for people who may be struggling, while raising money to help the rising number of people that access CMHA services.

“Each year, we see more people recognizing they need help in addressing their mental health,” said Mike Gawliuk, CEO for CMHA Kelowna.

“The stigma associated with asking for help has decreased over the years. That means, as individuals work through issues that are eroding their mental health, look to understand and address mental illness, or need someone to talk to about suicide – they are coming to CMHA Kelowna and Foundry Kelowna for support.”

In 2023, more than 450 people participated by either biking or walking, with a wide range of distances being recorded anywhere from 6km all the way up to 100km, raising more than $130,000 along the way.

“This is so much more than a ride. This is about showing up for each other,” said Gawliuk.

“The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Ride is a way for us all to come together so we can see what a mentally healthy community can look like.”

Riders and striders of all ages and abilities can register for the June 9 event as an individual or part of a team here.

Any rider who signs up for Budd’s 100 and commits to raising $100 will have their $65 registration fee automatically waived and, in a significant show of support from the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation, their $100 in fundraising will be matched.