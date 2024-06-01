Kelowna man back from sailing through Caribbean encourages others to chase their dreams

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna man who just got back from the trip of a lifetime sailing through the Caribbean is encouraging others to chase their dreams.

Liam Clarke, a retired lawyer, took his love for sailing to new heights when he purchased a 40-foot catamaran and hit the seas in search of adventure.

"Originally like many people in the Okanagan. I was going to be the guy to buy the 40-foot motorhome, drive down to Yuma Arizona for six months. Go do my karaoke and face painting, or whatever. Until one day somebody introduced me to a sailboat and my life changed."

Clarke started small and worked his way up to sailing the open ocean, "I couldn't believe it. When the wind moves you and that's the only thing you hear is the sail rippling, the water gurgling. I was hooked immediately."

Talk about a man with a plan. Clarke says he decided on his retirement date back in July of 1997.

"I'm 53-years-old and retired on August 16, 2023, at 4:35 p.m."

Now he sails the SV Monashee, which is in drydock in Grenada being fitted with more solar panels so he can sail even further afield for his next adventure.

"What an eye-opening experience. When you're a 40-foot boat in the middle of the ocean, and nobody's around. You realize you are dust in the wind."

Clarke documents his travels and posts videos on social media. He was so persuasive that he managed to convince his girlfriend of seven years to quit her job and join in his adventure.

"We'd been dating for about seven and a half years, each in our own houses. And she thought okay, well this is my opportunity to try something different. I'm alone in French-speaking Guadeloupe for six weeks, she retired and came aboard, we've never lived together before, but spent the next five-and-a-half months together on a catamaran," said Clarke, adding they're still together.

The pair had such a good time they are now considering selling everything and sailing through the Panama Canal.

Clarke's adventure turned out better than he expected and he encourages anyone else out there interested in following his path to start small and work your way up.

"Take the courses. Most importantly, before you sell it all, go charter a boat. Because it's not romance, there's nine to 12-foot waves out there."

While Clarke encourages people to be realistic and safe, he's a big fan of having a good time and enjoying life.

"Even if it's just walking around the block. Take that step out your front door. There's a whole world out there."

If adventure isn't your cup of tea you can always live vicariously through Clarke's YouTube channel.