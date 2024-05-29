Kelowna roofing company mourns longtime employee

Photo: Laing Roofing

Laing Roofing is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Roy Olsen, the company’s superintendent of roofing, was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash on Highway 33 Monday, May 20.

Olsen, a master roofer, was described in a company email as “the backbone of Laing Roofing for the past 21 years."

“His incredible depth of knowledge, dedication to his trade and hard work made him a cornerstone of our team and a prominent figure in the Okanagan construction community,” company president Darren Light stated in a new release.

“Roy was not just a colleague, he was family. You cannot work with someone for so long and not develop a strong personal relationship.

“We spent countless hours together and over the past 21 years Roy became a part of our family. His contribution to Laing Roofing over the past two decades has been immense and his loss leaves a significant void in our hearts.”

A celebration of life will be held at Springfield Funeral Home Friday, June 7 at 1 p.m..

Condolences and memories can be sent to [email protected].