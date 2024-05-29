237259
Kelowna  

Truck with shifted load blocks lane on Bennett Bridge

Shifted load slows bridge

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.

The truck has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are flowing.

Drivers should expect significant delays while the large backlog of traffic clears.

ORIGINAL 2:50 p.m.

There are major delays heading west over the Bennett Bridge.

A truck's load shifted near City Park, blocking a lane and causing a large backup.

Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement is on the scene.

Crews appear to be finishing work securing the load and traffic should be flowing soon.

