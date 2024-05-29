Truck with shifted load blocks lane on Bennett Bridge

Photo: Contributed
UPDATE 3:10 p.m.
The truck has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are flowing.
Drivers should expect significant delays while the large backlog of traffic clears.
ORIGINAL 2:50 p.m.
There are major delays heading west over the Bennett Bridge.
A truck's load shifted near City Park, blocking a lane and causing a large backup.
Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement is on the scene.
Crews appear to be finishing work securing the load and traffic should be flowing soon.
Photo: Nicholas Johansen