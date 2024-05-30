Kelowna high school students learn the art of chainsaw carving

Rob Gibson

The sawdust was flying Wednesday at Rutland Senior Secondary School as students in the forestry class got the chance to learn the art of chainsaw carving from a master.

"They absolutely love it. Most of the time they're just cutting firewood, bucking down trees, but on a day like today, they get to see what they can do with the saw," said Tyler Welfing of CarveWel Creations.

Welfing got his start at the Vernon Winter Carnival and now earns a living carving sculptures and competing at different festivals.

"I remember being in school myself and how many days you just don't want to be there. So to come to class and be able to do something really cool and who knows if it sparks something great. If not, they won't soon forget it," Welfing says.

The students echo that sentiment.

Jayden Shkrabuik says he watched how much fun his older brother had in the forestry class and decided he wanted to do the same thing.

"I always popped in and out and I saw how awesome the class was back then and I was like, 'oh, I really want to skip the regular class and do something cool.'"

Shkrabuik says he leaning toward becoming a firefighter and his classmate Tyler Hawkins says he really appreciates the hands-on learning offered by RSS.

"It's actually super fun and we're learning more skills on the chainsaw, so it'll help us in the long run," Hawkins said.

RSS forestry class teacher Marshall Corbett says his students look forward to this part of the course every year.

"I think they really enjoy it, we're outside all the time and not stuck in a classroom," he said.

"There are a lot of students that traditional learning works for and a lot of them that it doesn't, and this is an opportunity where they can gain some really good life skills and have a lot of fun and develop some really good connections with other people and classmates in a completely different way from traditional learning."