Jon Dore, Dave Merheje bring comedy tour to Lake Country

Photo: Contributed

Juno Award winning stand-up comedians Jon Dore and Dave Merheje will be performing in Lake Country this fall.

The cross-country “Comedy Here, There & Everywhere Tour” will be at the Creekside Theatre on Sept. 26. Tickets go on sale Friday here.

“We’re so excited to partner with Comedy Here Often? on this tour and showcase some of the best talent this country has to offer,” said Michelle Mearns, VP, Programming & Operations, SiriusXM Canada.

“We’re proud to put the spotlight on Canada’s funniest comics every day on SiriusXM Comedy Club, available across North America, and encourage everyone to get out to one of the live shows for a hilarious evening with some of Canada’s finest.”

The Lake Country show will also feature comics Stuart Jones and Andrew Crone.

Winner of the 2023 Juno Award for Best Comedy Album, Jon Dore is renowned for his offbeat humour and unique bait-and-switch style.

Dave Merheje’s multiple award-winning act has gained a loyal following across North America with his no fear approach on stage best described as “in-your-face funny,” said promoters.