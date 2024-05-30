Think tank calculates $24.60 per hour to be Kelowna's 'living wage'

Photo: Contributed

A new report has found that 35% of workers in Kelowna make less than a proposed “living wage” for the area.

With B.C.'s minimum wage increasing to $17.40 per hour on Saturday, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives released a new report analyzing Statistics Canada data, urging the government to push the minimum wage higher.

The think tank has calculated the living wage in Kelowna to be $24.60 per hour, which is slightly less than Metro Vancouver ($25.68), Greater Victoria ($25.40), and somewhat surprisingly, Golden ($25.78).

CCPA defines a living wage as one that two parents working full-time must earn to support a family of four.

“The living wage is enough for a family with two young children to cover the necessities, support the healthy development of their children, escape severe financial stress and participate in the social, civic and cultural lives of their communities,” the CCPA says. “It affords a decent if still very modest standard of living without the extras many of us take for granted.”

More details of the breakdown of the living wage calculation can be found here.

The report found that about 33,500 workers in Kelowna, or about 35%, earn less than the calculated living wage. The CCPA is urging the province to increase the minimum wage to $20 per hour, and in Kelowna, about 19% of workers earn less than that.

With Saturday's increase, the B.C. government will have increased the minimum wage by 66.5% over the last 10 years. This year's 3.9% increase is tied to B.C.'s average rate of inflation in 2023. Future increases will continue to match the previous year's inflation rate.

The lowest calculated living wage is in Dawson Creek, at $20.64 per hour, while the highest is in Clayoquot Sound on Vancouver Island, at $26.51 per hour.

“Hundreds of thousands of people will continue to earn less than a living wage even after the minimum wage increase,” says Iglika Ivanova, CCPA-BC senior economist who analyzed the Statistics Canada data.

“The statistics clearly show who these workers are: the majority are over the age of 25, with women and racialized workers disproportionately affected.”

Across all of B.C., the report states more than 740,000 people earn less than the living wage in their community.

“In the current affordability crisis, workers are stuck in the gap between the living wage and the minimum wage and face impossible choices—buy groceries or heat the house, keep up with bills or pay the rent on time,” says Anastasia French, Living Wage for Families BC provincial manager.

“The government needs to look at what it can do to both lift wages and make life more affordable for people so that we can close the gap between the minimum and the living wage.”