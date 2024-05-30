Kelowna resident witnesses deer giving birth to twins in his yard

Wildlife encounters are not uncommon when you live next to Knox Mountain, but one Kelowna resident captured a rare sight early Wednesday morning.

Andy Cloutier saw a deer give birth to two fawns in his yard along Mount Royal Drive.

“I saw a big deer in the front yard and thought, oh, I’ve got to go chase it away. I went from one room to the other room and she’s licking something. I said what? I looked and boom, another one fell down. So she just had them about seven o’clock,” said Cloutier.

It’s not the first time a doe has used his yard to give birth. He recalls a similar incident a few years ago in his back yard, “she had it behind the flowers for about three days before she moved It. “

He says it’s not uncommon to see newborns with their moms travelling through the neighbourhood this time of year.

Cloutier watched from a distance and left the deer alone, but the BC Conservation Officer Service says not everyone is as respectful. It says there have been two instances lately in Kelowna where people have taken unlawful possession of fawns.

“Every year, well-meaning people doom deer fawns to an unnatural life in confinement or kill them accidently by “rescuing” them. It’s dangerous and unnecessary. This is especially a problem in Kelowna, where lots of people and deer coexist,” said the BC COS in a news release.

It points out than in an urban environment does and fawns sometimes get separated by roads or fences or are chased by dogs and it can take a while for them to get back together.

Taking a fawn into your care is against the law and fines start at $345.

“The Conservation Officer Service is taking a hard stance on these issues because it is a problem that they are trying to eliminate. Conservation Officers are reminding people that the best thing they can do to ensure a fawn’s survival is to leave the newborn deer fawns alone and leash up their dogs while out walking.”

If you are concerned that a fawn is injured or orphaned (i.e., there is evidence the parent is dead), contact the Conservation Officer Service through the (RAPP) line 1-877-952-7277 as it will need prompt attention.