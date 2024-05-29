Ashley Ramsay, local tech-entrepreneur, to run for BC United in Kelowna-Mission

Photo: BC United Ashley Ramsay

Local tech-entrepreneur Ashley Ramsay has been named BC United candidate for the Kelowna-Mission riding in the upcoming provincial election.

The founder of animation studio Yeti Farm Creative will run in MLA Renee Merrifield’s riding, who announced earlier this month that she is returning to run her development company full time.

“I am deeply honoured to have the opportunity to represent BC United and the people of Kelowna-Mission,” said Ramsay in a news release.

“I’m excited to bring experience in the tech industry and create jobs for people right here in Kelowna to the Legislature, with a focus on creating opportunities for all residents, supporting local businesses, and fostering innovation. I am committed to listening to the community and working tirelessly to address our most pressing needs.”

Ramsay co-founded Yeti Farm Creative in 2007, which went on to become known for titles such as Hotel Transylvania, Max and Ruby, and Pete the Cat. She exited the business earlier this year when it was sold and rebranded.

Ramsay has served on boards and roundtables for B.C. tech and business groups such as the BC Small Business Roundtable, the Canadian Media Producers Association, Accelerate Okanagan Technology Association, Innovate BC and UBCO, according to her party biography.

“Ashley Ramsay is a dynamic leader whose entrepreneurial spirit, dedication to Kelowna’s vibrant tech industry and dedication to community development make her the ideal candidate for Kelowna-Mission,” said Kevin Falcon, Leader of BC United.

“Her extensive experience in job creation and economic growth aligns perfectly with our party’s vision for a prosperous and innovative British Columbia, and I know she will be the champion Kelowna-Mission deserves.”

She will be running against BC Conservative candidate and farmer Alexandra Wright. The BC NDP and Green parties have not announced candidates in the riding.

The provincial election will take place on or before Oct. 19.