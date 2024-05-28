Arson suspected in massive fire at Kelowna automotive shop

Photo: Contributed The fire at PM Automotive is believed to have started on the east side of the building Sunday morning

Kelowna RCMP believe the massive fire at an automotive shop on Sunday morning on Kent Road is arson.

The blaze started just after 9 a.m. at PM Automotive in the Landmark District.

"The fire is believed to be suspicious in nature, and investigators are treating this as an arson," said RCMP communications advisor Ryan Watters on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation into the blaze has included an extensive video collection and witness canvass in the area.

The fire created a large amount of thick black smoke that could be seen across the city.

According to Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Chris Zimmerman, the building is a complete write-off, with the entirety of the roof having burned.

Despite the fire's size, it's believed no neighbouring buildings were impacted. No one was injured in the fire.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the arson or has dash camera video footage from the 1900 block of Kent Road between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. on May 26 to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-28135.