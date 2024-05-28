Kelowna still has ambitions for a waterfront park on Manhattan Point

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna still has designs on creating a waterfront beach and park along Manhattan Point.

However, it will do so without placing a future park designation tag on 10 properties along Manhattan Drive.

The original plan from staff angered a number of those residents who felt they were losing their property rights and potential devaluation.

Council unanimously approved a new recommendation to scrap plans to slap the park designation on those properties while still prioritizing park connectivity in the area.

The city would still come to the table in an effort to acquire properties if they came on the market.

In fact, Mayor Tom Dyas said two of the property owners have engaged the city in discussions.

“I don’t know where they will go but they are still happening,” said Dyas.

Parks and landscape planner Melanie Steppuhn says the city has always had a policy of holding “flexible funding” specifically to be used for undesignated properties that hit the market.

“A good example is Bluebird Beach,” said Steppuhn.

“That was not designated as part prior to its purchase. It was purchased as an opportunity with the flexible amount.”

“We just went through an Official Community Plan and in that OCP we designated additional properties in Manhattan Point with the key items that we want to make sure are designated park,” added partnerships and investments director Dereck Edstrom.

“That is adding to additional park space we have as well as providing connections to the waterfront at specific areas.”

Coun. Luke Stack also reminded council that there are some additional properties along the waterfront designated future park as well as a large green expansion of Jack Brow Park.

“We’re just not expanding what in the OCP,” said Stack.

Council unanimously agreed the compromise staff landed on is a good one for all concerned.

“The idea there is the potential or the hope that if somebody wants to look at selling their property along the lakeshore that they engage the city to see if there is a possibility of an expansion of park space is a fairly good thing,” said Dyas.