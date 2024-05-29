Big White at leading edge of FireSmart effort in resort communities

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Big White is preparing for another community clean up weekend, and FireSmart efforts will be front and centre.

FireSmart efforts will be front and centre for the Big White Fire Department. This year, for the first time, the department is running a free wood-chipping event for local residents, to help encourage them to clear flammable material away from their homes. It will also be hosting FireSmart and emergency preparedness sessions.

“Education is a significant component of our community wildfire resiliency plan," said fire chief Josh Foster.

"Getting involved and understanding and participating in this event is something that we’re hoping becomes somewhat of a catalyst for people to do a little bit of the work around their homes."

He points out that a lot of the FireSmart BC materials focused on population bases similar to the resort don’t really address things like large condo developments, commercial spaces or ski hill specific infrastructure.

“The chairlifts are critical infrastructure, for example, for us here on the mountain. So it’s a bit of a unique circumstance. We’re having to be almost on the leading edge of FireSmarting for what a resort community looks like, versus your regular rural community in British Columbia,” Foster points out.

While people in the Kelowna area are fairly well versed of FireSmart principles, some property owners at Big White who live in other parts of the country or the world might not know what to look for.

“The biggest issue in a wildfire I think people misunderstand is that they think it’s this big wall of fire that moves through a community and what causes homes to burn down. But it’s actually the embers moving ahead of the fire,” the chief explains.

“So, even though we might be stopping the fire down the valley from where we are, there’s instances of embers flying and ember cast being a couple kilometres ahead of a large fire front. When that lands in areas where there’s dry grasses or dead vegetation or trees up against homes, or what have you, that’s when a home starts to be in jeopardy.

“Where communities are lost, it’s once again not from this wall of fire. It’s the home to home ignition.”

He says FireSmarting your home also protects your neighbours. Residents shouldn’t just be looking at vegetation near their buildings, they should be paying attention to anything that might be flammable that is sitting on their deck, for example.

The Big White Community Clean Up weekend takes place June 22 and 23. The clean up goes from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, with equipment provided by Total Restoration, Big White and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary. Lunch will be courtesy of Joan Wolf Real Estate.

Free chipping will be offered both Saturday and Sunday. Property owners are encouraged to bring cleared brush and vegetation to Happy Valley, or you can email [email protected] to arrange to have it picked up at the end of your driveway.

A FireSmart and emergency preparedness session is scheduled for the Village Centre Mall at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, BWFD members will be providing FireSmart assessments at properties around the resort for those interested.

