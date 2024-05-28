Kelowna council supports narrow criteria for one-time tax grant

Photo: Castanet/file

Up to 420 Kelowna property owners could be in line for a tax grant after seeing their assessed value jump by more than 30 per cent.

That number includes about 225 residential, five light industrial and 190 business zones, however council only dealt with the residential properties Monday.

Council approved a narrow criteria for the one-time grant for property owners aimed at softening the blow for taxpayers facing the large increase on their 2024 tax bill.

“Properties we are looking to target are within the UC1 to UC5 zone,” said finance director Joe Sass, referring to the city's five urban zones Downtown, Capri-Landmark, Midtown, Rutland and Pandosy.

“We are looking at Class 1 multi-family residential which is a single property that accommodates more than three families.”

Sass says the tax break would target multi-family residences consistent with council and senior government priorities around affordable housing or places like housing co-operatives that may not have the ability to realize the enhanced value of their property. For-profit businesses would be exempt.

“The properties that would likely meet this criteria is around 10 to 12 with an estimated grant amount of a maximum of $100,000," Sass said.

The grant would only affect the municipal portion of the overall tax bill.

Sass says the grants will have little impact on the city’s overall 2024 budget.

“Because this is an offset to revenue we will run a very small revenue shortfall.

“We already know we are likely to beat our budget quite substantially on our investment income so we would likely take some of those funds to fill that hole.”