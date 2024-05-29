Kelowna community garden members frustrated after plant theft and vandalism

Madison Reeve

Members of the St. Paul Community Garden in Kelowna say they are fed up with the constant theft and vandalism of their plants.

Sharron Schepkowski, a retired local resident, joined the St. Paul garden in 2023. She says that since taking part, the garden has become a common area for crime.

"[They] are unruly, vile, and often defecate in our garden, pull garden plants up, and harvest our plants when ready."

She says members of the garden, which is owned by the city, pay $45 a year to utilize the garden space.

Just the other day, a woman was caught on camera by a nearby resident pulling items from the garden.

"Practically everybody has had something stolen in the last couple of weeks," said fellow gardener Chase Conell. "We have seen the frustration that people have and the number of people that quit when their gardens get raided continually all through the summer."

The City of Kelowna has provided signs to try and discourage theft, but gardeners say they aren't helping.

"If I see anybody stealing out of this garden that we are going to grow, they are going to get my cane across the head," said garden member Mel Stone.

Conell says he would like to see bylaw members patrolling the area more.

"Bylaw hardly ever comes by here, and neither do the police. I think we should put a camera at the end there to look over the garden, tape, and prosecute people who are stealing things," he said.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna Bylaw for comment.