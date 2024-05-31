YMCA Cycle for strong kids taking place Sunday in Kelowna

Photo: YMCA

The YMCA's largest fundraiser is even bigger this year and will be right in the heart of downtown Kelowna.

This year, more community members will have the opportunity to join the party and support a great cause as the YMCA is set to host their 17th annual Cycle for Strong Kids event on Sunday.

The annual charity event has a new downtown location at Stuart Park, new activities and a new presenting sponsor — The Payton and Dillon Memorial Fund.

One thing that hasn’t changed is that all funds raised will stay local and continue to support the healthy development of local children and youth.

Cycle for Strong Kids will take place June 2 at Stuart Park from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with four fun pre-registered outdoor cycle classes plus family-friendly activities by donation, including a kids’ zone with bouncy castle and activities, street hockey, food, and so much more.

“We are thrilled to welcome more of our community to join this fun and impactful event,” says Tammie Watson, VP of Philanthropy at the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

“Our charity relies heavily on this fundraiser to ensure preventive child and youth programs — including services for mental health and drop-out prevention — remain free to those most vulnerable.”

As a dedicated advocate for mental health and head of the Peyton and Dillion Memorial. Fund, Tom Budd believes the YMCA is making an immense impact on empowering kids.

“As a dedicated advocate for mental health, I am proud to support this event and help uplift future generations to ensure no child is left behind.”

Those interested can pre-register as a rider and fundraiser, donate to a team, or stop by this family friendly event June 2.