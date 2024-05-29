Group of seniors downtown Kelowna plant flowers at roadside

Photo: Rob Gibson

A group of retirees living in downtown Kelowna have taken it upon themselves to try and spread a little joy in their corner of the world.

The group of seniors live in the Ella Building on Lawrence Avenue and formed a beautification committee.

"We got a gardening committee together, and we went out to these two gardens on the road as part of our goal to beautify Lawrence. And hopefully, everybody who walks by will have a big smile," says Pamela Luehr.

The group tells Castanet ten volunteers have helped purchase the plants, planted them and intend to water and care for the two small patches of green space.

"We've got an amazing city. All of us travel a lot and you know, you go all over the world and you come back here. Oh, my goodness. We're so fortunate, we're very blessed to live here and we've got a great community in our Ella building. Everybody wants to do something to help out," said Luehr.

The group planted perennials and say they intend to weed the area over the course of the summer.

"We're gonna take care of them and weed them and fertilize them if we need to, and just hopefully put a smile on everybody's face when they walk by so they can see the beautiful flowers and enjoy downtown Kelowna. You know, we (don't) have the best reputation right now."

Luehr says she hopes the community appreciates their efforts and that the little gardens make it through the summer.