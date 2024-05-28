Kelowna night market set to debut downtown this week

Photo: Contributed

Get ready for a new night market in downtown Kelowna.

The Downtown Kelowna Association is inviting the community to the downtown core Thursday to be a part of the next phase of Meet Me on Bernard, which will bring a weekly night market to the city.

The Downtown Kelowna Night Market will be make its debut at Kerry Park and the 200 block of Bernard Ave. from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Visitors to the market will notice a mix of Downtown Kelowna businesses in attendance, accompanied by artisans, crafters, local food producers, mobile food vendors, and community-based entertainment," said the Downtown Kelowna Association.

Mayor Tom Dyas will be downtown to welcome the new market, and he will also be cutting the ribbon to officially kick off the latest summer addition to Kelowna's downtown.

Roughly thirty vendors will be in attendance this week and the market actually has space for up to fifty weekly vendors.

The Night Market will be held on Thursdays from May 30 through August 29, with the exception of June 27 and August 1, for a total of twelve occasions.

Artisans, crafters, and local food producers are invited to submit their applications through an online application form.