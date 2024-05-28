Comedy series to debut in Kelowna next month

Photo: Contributed

Knee-slapping good comedy is coming to Kelowna's Mary Irwin Theatre next month.

All the way from Richmond, Yuk Yuk's full comedian line up will be in town for its inaugural comedy series and will debut on the evening of Saturday, June 15.

The all-new Kelowna Yuk Yuk's Comedy Night series promises to deliver top notch entertainment with a good mix of both local and national talent.

“We’re thrilled to bring such a diverse and talented group of comedians to Kelowna,” said Garry Yuill, Yuk’s Yuk’s media producer and CEO.

“Our aim is to showcase premier Canadian comedians in Kelowna while also nurturing local talent by spotlighting emerging comics who are on the brink of national recognition.”

Patrick Maliha will be headlining the comedy show and is often celebrated for his ability to engage with the audience.

Joining him are host Chris Griffin, winner of the San Francisco International Comedy Competition, and Sophia Johnson, a favourite from CBC Gem’s The New Wave of Stand Up.

Adding local flavour to the lineup is Kelowna’s rising national star, Alex Miller.

“I’m so happy to be working with Chris, Sophia and Kelowna’s very own Alex Miller," said Maliha.

Tickets can be purchased through the Rotary Centre for the Arts website.