Citing health issues, Kelowna councillor says this is his last term on council

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

Kelowna city councillor Charlie Hodge has made it official, he won’t be seeking a fifth term on council.

Hodge told Castanet News Monday afternoon he will not seek re-election when residents go to the polls to elect a new municipal government in October of 2026 for health reasons.

The councillor first elected in 2008 has been battling health issues for nearly a decade.

He was in intensive care and on life support for 48 hours in 2019 with an elevated level of Co2.

Hodge has emphysema and requires oxygen at all times.

“I do not plan to run again,” said Hodge. “That’s (health) the bottom line. If I had the ability to go on for another 10 years I’d do so.

Hodge says he still cares, he’s still passionate about his duties as a councillor and believes he is still an effective councillor.

“I have all the experience with all the years I have put in. I think I still have a role, still have a role to play.

“My heart is strong but I can’t carry on with the lungs.”

Will he miss the council table, “absolutely,” he says.

Whether it misses him is for others to judge.

When his health issues first arose Hodge was asked if he would consider stepping down from council.

“No. It’s what keeps me going,” he said at the time.

Hodge was first elected to council in 2008, but was turfed as part of the For Change Movement which saw four councillors and a mayor sent packing in 2011.

He regained the seat in 2014 and won re-election in 2018 and 2022.

Hodge also served a three-year term on Parksville council.