Two Kelowna-raised women named justices of BC Supreme Court

Photo: Contributed Shannon Ramsay(left) and Alison Latimer (right)

Two women raised in Kelowna have been appointed justices of the BC Supreme Court.

Alison M. Latimer and Shannon P. Ramsay, both of member’s of B.C.’s Kings Counsel, will serve as judges for the court in Vancouver, announced the federal government on Monday.

Latimer is a sole practitioner in Vancouver. She was born in the U.S. and raised in Kelowna. Called to the bar in 2009, he career has spanned all types of law.

She has been counsel on a number of significant public-interest cases including cases establishing a right to physician-assisted dying and limiting the use of solitary confinement in federal prisons.

She also served as associate commission counsel to the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia.

Ramsay is currently counsel with Hunter Litigation Chambers in Vancouver where she has spent most of her career. Raised in Kelowna, she was called to the bar in 2003.

In addition to her time in private practice, she spent two years serving as a deputy supervising counsel with the BC Ministry of Attorney General, where she oversaw legal teams practicing with the Ministry's litigation group.

While both justices will be based in Vancouver, they will be called upon to travel to the Okanagan to hear cases at time.

There are only four BC Supreme Court justices based in the region, all in Kelowna, meaning justices from the Lower Mainland often travel to smaller court registries.