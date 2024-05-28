Kelowna home smashed by bat-wielding men

Contributed

A Kelowna resident living on Bernard Avenue and Richter Street had the fright of her life Saturday morning after two individuals appeared to target her home, smashing multiple windows.

Amanda, who doesn't want to use her last name published for safety reasons, says the incident happened just before 5 a.m.

"It was very scary. The window was smashed. They smashed out my motion detector light, and right above that is my camera, so I'm wondering if they were trying to get the camera and couldn't reach and hit the light. Then they smashed out one of the bedrooms of the people downstairs."

The two individuals left in a car following the incident.

Amanda rents the top floor, and she says two tenants rent the basement.

The Kelowna resident says her home has been targeted before.

"I've had people writing all over my mailbox and windows. We have had to wait at the door a couple of times. This was mostly last summer."

Amanda says she has had some difficulties with a person who frequents the area.

"The person who was doing the vandalism last summer has mental health challenges, and they think they own the house. She keeps coming to the house and telling us to get out. She yells and screams. She will come and water my lawn. I'm wondering if these people have anything to do with her," she said.

Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier says the file remains under investigation, and police are canvassing for more video.

"No suspects have been identified, and the motivation for the offence remains unclear at this time," Gauthier added.