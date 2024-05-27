Kelowna swears in eight new bylaw officers

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is getting more boots on the ground to help keep the community safe.

Eight new bylaw officers were recently sworn in at City Hall.

The officers will be "patrolling by bike, foot and vehicle over expanded operating summer hours from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week," says a social media post.

The new officers will help support frontline efforts to reduce crime in the city.

The initiative comes after city council approved an ongoing one per cent Community Safety Levy in 2023.

In 2024, that levy helped pay for six new bylaw positions and six firefighters alongside 16 new Mounties.

The city is developing bike theft prevention initiatives and says they are taking action to reduce business break and enters, thefts, as they work to support the Mayor's Task Force on Crime Reduction.

The city hopes this investment will boost front line support and result in fewer crime and vandalism related calls. The city says bylaw services will serve the whole city while focusing on Rutland, downtown, city parks and the rail trail.