Kelowna's Rock The Lake adds band, releases daily lineup

Photo: Rock The Lake

The Rock The Lake music festival in Kelowna has released its daily lineup and added a new band to the weekend.

Wide Mouth Mason joins the lineup and will play Sunday alongside Tom Cochrane and 54-40.

Wide Mouth Mason formed in 1995 and has been touring for nearly 30 years with their raw, ever-evolving sound that blends alternative rock, pop, blues, and jam-band vibes.

Rock The Lake is set to take over the parking lot of Prospera Place July 12 to 14.

On Friday, Theory of a Deadman, Hoobastank and Lynam will rock the stage. Saturday night will see Our Lady Peace, Daughtry and Texas King.

Organizers say three-day general admission passes are selling fast and will remain at $159 until 5 p.m. Tuesday, when prices go up.

General admission three-day tickets and Castanet VIP passes are available here.