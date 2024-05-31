Cyclists encouraged to get back in the saddle for GoByBike Week in Kelowna

Photo: Colin Dacre

Now that the weather has warmed, cycling enthusiasts are gearing up for GoByBike Week June 3-9 in the Central Okanagan.

The kickoff event goes Monday, June 3, at Stuart Park followed by different celebration stations throughout the week. Anyone interested in taking part can register for GoByBike Week to win local and provincial prizes.

BC Transit is also taking part this year to promote sustainable transportation and to teach cyclists how to use the bike racks on buses. "These bike racks make it easier for cyclists to combine two forms of sustainable transportation when travelling longer distances.

"Individuals or teams can register and log their bike rides, even a single ride will count towards entry into the prize draw," says a news release from BC Transit.

BC Transit will be demonstrating the best way to use bike racks on buses at two different locations next week:

Monday, June 3, 7 – 9 a.m. – Stuart Park, 1430 Water Street

Wednesday, June 5, 8 – 10 a.m. – Landmark District, 1631 Dickson Avenue #1700

Other events for GoByBike Week include:

Tuesday, June 4, 7-9 a.m.: Rail Trail at Spall & Clement

Thursday, June 6, 7-9 a.m.: WestBank First Nation Government Building

Friday, June 7, 4-7 p.m.: Railside Brewery

The cycling event has grown year over year since it started in 2014 with 25,000 participants to upwards of 56,074 participants in 2019.

To learn more about GoByBike Week click here.