Power restored to 180 homes, businesses in Rutland

Photo: FortisBC Power outage area.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.

Power has been restored to all impacted homes and businesses.

FortisBC says electricity was restored just before 2:20 p.m.

The cause of of the outage is being blamed on "wildlife," said the utility.

A resident of the neighbourhood says it is believed a crow flew into a transformer, resulting in a large bang.

"It sounded like a concussion bomb went off," the witness said. "There was no personal injury at the site to our knowledge. But, the noise scared us momentarily."

ORIGINAL 11:50 a.m.

Power is out for a number of businesses and homes in Rutland.

Just over 180 properties are without electricity in the area of Highway 33 and Dougall Road. FortisBC says electricity was lost at 10:20 a.m.

The cause of the outage is not known, says FortisBC, and there is no estimated time of restoration.