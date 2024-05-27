Kelowna brewery sweeps gluten-free awards for second-straight year

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna brewery has run the table again this year, sweeping the gluten-free category for the second straight year at the Canadian Brewing Awards in Ontario.

Grey Fox Brewing took all three top spots in the gluten-free craft beer category:

Gold for “Quick Witted”

Silver for “Prolific Pale”

Bronze for “Humble Lager”

The awards were handed out on May 25 in conjunction with the Canadian Brewers Conference in Hamilton, Ont.

Chris Neufeld, owner and brewmaster at Grey Fox, says winning the gold, silver, and bronze in the gluten-free category is rewarding.

“I’m celiac and can’t drink traditional beer without getting very sick,” says Neufeld.

“I wanted to make beers that have all the characteristics of those made with barley and wheat, but using ingredients that won’t make people like me ill. It’s rewarding to know that Grey Fox beers are not only safe for people who can’t have gluten, but also tasty enough to stand up against the best brews in Canada.”

This is the third gold medal awarded to the brewery’s Belgian-style Witbier “Quick Witted”.

Grey Fox, located at 105- 310 Hiram Walker Court in Kelowna, celebrated its first anniversary in December of 2023.