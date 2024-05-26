Multiple Lake Country fire units put out fire in Swalwell Park bathroom

Photo: Cayden

Multiple units from the Lake Country Fire Department extinguished a fire Sunday night at Swalwell Park in Lake Country.

The fire reportedly happened just after 5 p.m. at Botton Wood Lake Road.

According to Lake Country resident Cayden, the fire happened inside a bathroom stall.

"This is the 3rd fire in the Okanagan today. These are pretty bad, let’s hope it’s not like this for our forests come summer," Cayden said.

The resident tells Castanet multiple RCMP units as well as EHS were on the scene, but he believes no one was injured.

Castanet has reached out to the Lake Country Fire Department for more details.