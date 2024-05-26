Asian Heritage Month showcase celebrates cultural diversity in Kelowna

The Asian Heritage Month (AHM) Showcase, held Sunday at the Parkinson Recreation Centre, marked its 13th consecutive year of celebrating Asian cultures within the community.

Hosted by the Okanagan Filipino-Canadian Society (OFC), the event featured numerous performances, food, and cultural presentations.

Many groups participated in performances, including the Okanagan Filipino-Canadian Society, OCCA Communities Association, Kelowna Japanese Language Society, and Okanagan Korean Culture and Knowledge Society.

The Women of Turtle Island Drum Group also performed, adding an Indigenous touch to the event.

The AHM celebrations will conclude with a drumming performance at the Kelowna Folkfest on July 1st at Prospera Place.